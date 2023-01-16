WATCH | Sentencing postponed for eight men who terrorised KZN hostel

The sentencing of eight men, including a detective, convicted of killing nine people and terrorising Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, south of Durban, has been postponed.
Former Durban Central detective Bhekukwazi Mdweshu, Khayelihle Mbuthuma, Vukani Mcobothi, Eugene Hlophe, Mcomekile Ntshangase, Mbuyiselwa Mkhize, Mondli Mthethwa and Bongani Mbhele appeared at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.
This comes after they were convicted in October last year for offences related to the murders and attempted murders between August 2014 and March 2016.
The matter was postponed to February 13.
During the brief appearance, state prosecutor advocate Dorian Paver sought a postponement and said they wanted to confirm the availability of the judge for sentencing.
The men are to remain in custody.
There was a heavily armed police presence in court while the accused kept their heads facing down most of the time.
Before the incident, the men all lived at the hostel.
According to the state, the men were convicted of conspiring with each other to eliminate residents of the hostel who threatened their control of the facility.
Siniko Ncayiyane, Thulani Kati, Sipho Ndovela, Themba Pina, Nkosinathi Ndovela, William Mthembu, Thokozani Machi, Mzwandile Gawuza and Lucky Mtwa were killed.
KwaZulu-Natal NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said seven others were injured, resulting in the attempted murder charges.
She listed the convictions:
The trial started in 2019.
