WATCH | Sentencing postponed for eight men who terrorised KZN hostel

16 January 2023 - 12:28 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
The eight men convicted of multiple counts of murder and attempted murder inside the Pietermaritzburg high court.
Image: Sakhiseni Nxumalo

The sentencing of eight men, including a detective, convicted of killing nine people and terrorising Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, south of Durban, has been postponed. 

Former Durban Central detective Bhekukwazi Mdweshu, Khayelihle Mbuthuma, Vukani Mcobothi, Eugene Hlophe, Mcomekile Ntshangase, Mbuyiselwa Mkhize, Mondli Mthethwa and Bongani Mbhele appeared at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.

This comes after they were convicted in October last year for offences related to the murders and attempted murders between August 2014 and March 2016. 

The matter was postponed to February 13.

During the brief appearance, state prosecutor advocate Dorian Paver sought a postponement and said they wanted to confirm the availability of the judge for sentencing. 

The men are to remain in custody.

There was a heavily armed police presence in court while the accused kept their heads facing down most of the time.  

Before the incident, the men all lived at the hostel.

According to the state, the men were convicted of conspiring with each other to eliminate residents of the hostel who threatened their control of the facility.

Siniko Ncayiyane, Thulani Kati, Sipho Ndovela, Themba Pina, Nkosinathi Ndovela, William Mthembu, Thokozani Machi, Mzwandile Gawuza and Lucky Mtwa were killed. 

KwaZulu-Natal NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said seven others were injured, resulting in the attempted murder charges.

She listed the convictions:

  • Mdweshu was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and four counts of attempted murder;
  • Mbuthuma was convicted of three counts of murder;
  • Mcobothi was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, four counts of attempted murder and three counts of murder;
  • Hlophe was convicted of four counts of attempted murder;
  • Ntshangase was convicted of four counts of attempted murder;
  • Mkhize was convicted of two counts of murder;
  • Mthethwa was convicted of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of murder and unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition; and
  • Mbhele was convicted of two counts of murder. 

The trial started in 2019. 

