eThekwini municipal truck driver arrested for alleged theft of diesel over five years

17 January 2023 - 15:37
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The estimated value of the stolen diesel for last November and December was more than R200,000. Investigations revealed that the man had been stealing diesel for five years. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

An eThekwini municipal truck driver was arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing diesel over five years.

Durban metro police spokesperson Sen Supt Boysie Zungu said the estimated value of the stolen fuel for just November and December was more than R200,000.

“Last Tuesday, the joint infrastructure task team, made up of Durban metro police service and South African Police Service, was tasked to assist in investigating the allegations of municipality diesel theft by one of the truck drivers. The investigation led to an arrest,” he said.

The employee was arrested in KwaMakhutha, southwest of Durban..

“The investigation revealed that the suspect has been stealing diesel for five years,” said Zungu.

TimesLIVE

