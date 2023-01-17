South Africa

How South Africa plans to accelerate power capacity

17 January 2023 - 13:25 By Antony Sguazzin
South Africa’s National Energy Crisis Committee expects record power outages to ease as measures put in place take effect. File photo.
The National Energy Crisis Committee (Necom), a body run by the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa, expects record power outages to ease as measures put in place, including a new law to fast-track plant development, take effect. 

The committee, of which several cabinet ministers are members, told business and labour leaders on Monday a range of interventions have been made. 

“As these measures take effect, the supply of electricity will significantly improve,” the committee said in a presentation sent to Bloomberg by Ramaphosa’s office. 

The government has faced sharp criticism after power cuts were imposed on 205 days last year and every day in 2023.

Ramaphosa cancelled his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to hold crisis talks with Eskom, labour groups and business.

The measures Necom said may ease the crisis include:

  • The first of more than 100 privately-owned power plants being developed will connect to the grid by the end of this year. In total, the planned projects could produce 9,000MW  much of it for the companies’ own use.
  • Emergency legislation is being developed to allow the faster approval and development of power plants.
  • Contracts for the construction of plants that will produce 2,800MW of renewable energy for the grid have been signed and construction will soon begin.
  • As much as 1,000MW may be imported this year from neighbouring countries and Eskom will buy 1,000MW of excess energy from private producers who already have facilities.
  • Six of Eskom’s 14 coal-fired power plants have been “identified for particular focus” in a bid to get them to perform more reliably.
  • Efforts to finish incomplete plants and maintenance of other major units are being made.
  • The time to complete regulatory processes for new plants has been reduced.

