Eskom on Monday cancelled its scheduled update briefing on the load-shedding crisis, saying its management team was meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The power utility earlier announced that outgoing CEO Andre de Ruyter and his team will host a virtual media briefing at 5pm as South Africa is gripped by load-shedding.
“Unfortunately, this afternoon’s media briefing is postponed due to emergency engagements with the president. A new date and time can only be confirmed once meetings with the president are concluded,” Eskom said.
Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding on Wednesday.
Ramaphosa announced on Sunday he had cancelled his trip to the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, this week to deal with the power crisis.
Eskom bosses postpone briefing on state of affairs as they meet Ramaphosa
Image: Deon Raath
