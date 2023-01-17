South Africa

Government plans to end load-shedding in 12-18 months: Godongwana at Davos 2023

17 January 2023 - 07:24 By Mark John
Government has a plan to improve energy provision that will end the need for any power cuts within the next 12-18 months, says finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
The government has a plan to improve energy provision that will end the need for any power cuts within the next 12-18 months, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said on Monday.

“Eventually in the next 12-18 months we will be able to say load-shedding is a thing of the past. That is the target,” Godongwana, told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss resort of Davos.

Godongwana said stage 6 power cuts would no longer be needed within about five months as facilities are revamped and measures such as demand management take effect.

However, asked whether state-owned power utility Eskom could expect to be allocated more cash for diesel to help reduce the level of power cuts, he said: “I don't think Eskom has a diesel problem, I think Eskom has got a management problem.”

Load-shedding reduced to stage 4 during the day and stage 5 at night

Eskom will implement stage 4 load-shedding from 5am to 4pm daily from Tuesday morning, with stage 5 being implemented from 4pm to 5am.
News
15 hours ago

Referring to a move last week by Nersa to approve an 18.65% power price rise for the financial year starting on April 1, he said: “I suspect it is going to give them (Eskom) sufficient resources to be able to deal with all of that stuff.”

Godongwana insisted the rand, which earlier on Monday fell against the dollar as investors worried about the power supply situation, “has proven to be resilient”, but he said South Africa needed to better communicate that it was tackling the problem.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who earlier cancelled plans to attend the annual WEF meeting over the crisis, would refer to those efforts in his February 9 state of the nation address, said Godongwana.

He would not elaborate on proposals for the state to take on a share of Eskom's R400bn debt, saying he was “sharpening his pencil” to provide the details in his February 23 budget presentation. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Government and Eskom face legal action over rolling blackouts

Seven law firms have jointly written to public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter claiming the state was in breach of ...
Politics
12 hours ago

Eskom pushing SA to breaking point with tariff hikes, worsening power cuts

Eskom is pushing hard-pressed citizens to breaking point with worsening load-shedding and tariff hikes.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

40-hour power outage for parts of Durban forces residents to dump spoiled food

The DA has called on theThekwini municipality to exempt some Durban suburbs from load-shedding after 40 hours without power.
News
1 day ago

Rolling blackouts and electricity hikes fuels calls for a national shutdown

No individual or organisation has claimed ownership of the protest action, but political parties have added their voices to calls for change.
News
1 day ago
