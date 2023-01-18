Redhill School also recorded a 100% university entrance pass rate. It said 17% of its students received a full house (seven or more distinctions), 42% received an A average and 41% received a B average.
Some of the Joburg independent schools that excelled in 2022
Image: 123RF
A number of independent schools in Johannesburg whose pupils wrote matric exams through the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) last year recorded exceptional results.
The IEB announced pupils who wrote the National Senior Certificate (NSC) achieved a 98.42% pass rate in last year’s exams, slightly higher than 98.39% in 2021.
St John’s College class of 2022 achieved a 100% pass rate and a 100% bachelor's degree pass rate.
Of the 122 students who wrote the matric exams, 11 achieved an average of 90% and above (9% of the class).
IEB matric class of 2022 obtains 98.42% pass
An average of at least 80% was achieved by 46 boys (38% of the group), while 64 boys (52% of the class) achieved at least 75%.
“We salute the matric class of 2022 on their truly outstanding results, and while we celebrate our many top achievers, we also recognise and applaud every matric pupil who worked incredibly hard to achieve their personal best,” said Stuart West, executive headmaster at St John’s College.
The school said Matthew Pryce, Sebastian Boulliart, Khelan Desai, Rahil Gosai, James Hind and Thomas Kruger are included on the IEB Outstanding Achievements list, achieving within the top 5% of candidates in six or more subjects, including life orientation.
Seven students — Matthew Botha, Antoine Coche, Matthew McJannet, Darren Peng, Stuart Phipson, Jonathan Stagman and Ruben van Zyl — feature on the IEB Commendable Achievements list, each achieving within the top 5% in five subjects, including a distinction for life orientation.
The St David’s Marist Inanda class of 2022 also recorded a 100% pass rate, with a 93% bachelor’s degree pass rate and 16 pupils earning seven distinctions or more.
“We are immensely proud of our matric class of 2022, who showed resilience and determination following two years of disrupted education due to Covid-19,” said executive headmaster Mike Thiel.
The school said its remarkable results included:
The school said Matteo Buxman, one of those who obtained eight distinctions, also achieved placement in the IEB top 1% of candidates in mathematics.
Redhill School also recorded a 100% university entrance pass rate. It said 17% of its students received a full house (seven or more distinctions), 42% received an A average and 41% received a B average.
St Mary’s School in Waverley said all its pupils achieved a bachelor’s degree pass, with 95% of girls (100 pupils) achieving an average of 60% or higher.
It said 78% of the class achieved an average of 70% or higher with 44% of the class achieving an average of 80% or higher.
The class returned 376 distinctions, with 41 achieving distinctions in mathematics.
Head of school Deanne King said this was an outstanding achievement.
“We are proud of this group of pupils, many of whom have been with us since the very early days of their school careers.
“I thank the teaching and co-curricular staff for their investment in each girl and their unstinting dedication to ensuring every girl in the class achieved her full potential,” King said.
St Mary’s congratulated Mira Kathawaroo (10 distinctions with 99% in mathematics and 97% in music), Lynne Swingler (10 distinctions), Xenia Theorides (nine distinctions, with 99% in mathematics and 96% in the elective paper of further mathematical studies), Jessica Lansdown (nine distinctions with 99% in mathematics), Talsia Rossini (nine distinctions with 96% in mathematics) and Stephanie Bergesen (nine distinctions).
Mokgadi Seema, Holly-Rose Brady, Tinotenda Chirimuta, Danielle Grobbelaar, Kerry Grundlingh and Kristy Leonard each obtained eight distinctions. In maths Leonard achieved 98%, Seema 97% and Grobbelaar 96%.
“We thank every girl for her hard work and determination to excel. They embody the spirit of St Mary’s and its striving to optimise potential, both in and outside the classroom. The class of 2022 joins the ranks of St Mary's alumni who have made, and continue to make, their mark on the world in the sciences, the arts, sport and many other arenas.”
