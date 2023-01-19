The matric class of 2022 achieved a 80.1% pass rate, up from 76.4% the year before.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga released the results at an event in Johannesburg on Thursday night.
The number of bachelor passes has increased — an improvement of 8.9%
She said the National Senior Certificate pass rate has been consistently going up since 2009 when it stood at 60%.
Motshekga said 920,634 pupils registered for the National Senior Certificate examination. Of these, 752,003 were full-time candidates and 168,631 were part-timers.
She said 834,565 candidates, both full-time and part-time, sat for the 2022 examinations.
“We printed 10.4-million question papers. We produced 9.8-million scripts which were delivered to 6,900 centres. We engaged 73,000 invigilators and 52,000 markers,” Motshekga said.
The 775,630 pupils stayed the course to grade 12 in 2022 from among the 1.2m who started grade 1 12 years ago.
She said 387,000 learners from no-fee schools passed, a 9% improvement on the year before.
SA records 80.1% matric pass for 2022 exams, up from 76.4% in 2021
Image: GCIS
