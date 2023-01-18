At the height of load-shedding last year, McKenzie said he could help solve the ailing electricity crisis if Eskom allowed him to assist.
“Let’s help you, Eskom,” he said. “Eskom apparently needs 1,000MW to keep the lights on. Let’s create 11,000MW within the next five months, which will keep the lights on in 2023 and is 11 times more than what you need.”
McKenzie said the Central Karoo was the most suitable place to create renewable energy.
“We have sun during the day, wind at night, vast tracts of land and evacuation capacity. You cannot find a better place anywhere in SA.”
He said the government must declare a state of energy emergency.
To achieve a turnaround in the electricity crisis, the government should invite 110 solar companies to construct a 100MW plant.
“We need political will and decisiveness from the government. I can lead this and have it done in five months — send me.”
'You've been fixing load-shedding and failing': McKenzie calls on Ramaphosa to share his plan
Patriotic Alliance leader and Central Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie, who once claimed he had a plan to solve Eskom's woes, has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to share his plan for ending the blackouts.
McKenzie this week bemoaned Eskom’s ongoing load-shedding, questioning how people could go to bed with no power and wake up to the same situation.
He said Ramaphosa has been singing the same tune about fixing load-shedding for years.
“Don’t tell us that you will fix load-shedding; you have been telling us that for 16 years and failing. Share your damn plan with us,” said McKenzie.
The days of Ramaphosa's government were numbered, he said.
“The government of Cyril Ramaphosa will not survive another 12 months of rolling blackouts. South Africans have had enough. How do you go to bed with no power and wake up with no power?” he asked.
'I can do it in five months, send me': McKenzie asks Eskom to let him help with energy crisis
