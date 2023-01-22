South Africa

Calls for justice after ANC MP nabbed for wife's 'murder'

22 January 2023 - 11:36
Calls for justice for slain Jennifer Motlhomi, wife of ANC MP Sibusiso Kula, who has been arrested for her murder
Calls for justice for slain Jennifer Motlhomi, wife of ANC MP Sibusiso Kula, who has been arrested for her murder
Image: Women for Change

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) and the EFF have called for justice for slain Jennifer Motlhomi, after her husband, ANC MP Sibusiso Kula, was arrested on Friday.

Motlhomi,31, was stabbed to death at the couple’s home in Kanana, North West, in November.

Kula was arrested in Klerksdorp and charged with murder.

The women’s league said in a statement while it acknowledges that Kula’s case “is still to be tested in the court of law, his arrest gives the ANCWL enough to take a stand”.

“The ANCWL will always be on the side of the victims, the weak and the vulnerable of our society until a non-sexist society is attained.”

The EFF said Motlhomi’s name has been added to the senseless Intimate Partner (IP) femicide list and “also reaffirmed the patriarchal culture that men turn their homes and the bodies of their women partners into crime scenes”.

“One in three women are murdered daily in South Africa by their intimate partner.

“While the onslaught of women by men remains alarming, it is most disturbing that even in the parliament of South Africa, the legislative arm of our country, the call to end femicide has fallen on deaf ears.

“We call on the speaker of parliament to give intensive oversight to the ethics committee that is often found wanting in dealing with cases of abuse reported to it.”

Women for Change paid tribute on its social media platforms to Motlhomi .

“Jennifer expressed on Facebook, that she ‘feared for her life’. She posted on May 28 2022: 'GBV is real. If I wake up killed or any of my family members murdered please don’t look far.'

.

“Our hearts are broken. We will fight for your justice,” said Women for Change.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

ANC MP arrested for wife's alleged murder

An ANC MP has been arrested for the alleged murder of his 31-year-old wife at their North West home in November last year and faces being hit with ...
Politics
1 day ago

Mother and uncle get life sentences for 'ritual murder', rape of toddler in Midrand hotel

The Johannesburg high court on Wednesday jailed siblings for life for murdering two-year-old Athalia Bombando, who was raped, then killed, in a hotel ...
News
4 days ago

‘Rapist’ dad’s conviction dismissed as he walks away from life sentence

Daughter's evidence found to have been "inconsistent" and "unreliable".
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Cape Town woman attacked by pit bull in a serious condition South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Owner of Sheba the tiger opens up about escape South Africa
  3. Jewel on KZN coast loses tourism sparkle News
  4. 'My daughter gives her all,' says proud KZN mom of matric top scorer South Africa
  5. Eskom crisis: No new quick fix News

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials