Politics

ANC MP arrested for wife's alleged murder

20 January 2023 - 20:54
National Assembly. An ANC MP has been arrested for the alleged murder of his 31-year-old wife at their North West home in November
National Assembly. An ANC MP has been arrested for the alleged murder of his 31-year-old wife at their North West home in November
Image: Anton Scholtz

An ANC MP has been arrested for the alleged murder of his 31-year-old wife at their North West home in November last year and faces being hit with the party's set-aside rule.

The 34-year-old man was arrested in Klerksdorp on Friday morning.

“The incident happened on November 27 2022 at the home of the suspect in Kanana township. The suspect faces a charge of murder and will appear before the Orkney magistrate's court on Monda,” said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

TimesLIVE knows the identity of the man but cannot publish his name before he  appears in court.

The ANC in parliament said they would await his court appearance on Monday before initiating the step-aside process which was guaranteed should he be charged.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina told TimesLIVE they were saddened by the incident which happened during the gender-based violence awareness period.

“The incident happened in November — unfortunately at the start of the 16 days of activism 9 [campaign] . We as the caucus, we are saying he’s appearing in court on Monday. Once he has been given charges on Monday surely the organisational processes are going to kick in and if he is charged criminally he is going to have to step aside,” said Majodina.

“We are very much aware but we want to allow the law to take its course, we don’t want to prejudge before the law enforcement agencies are done with their work.”

Majodina said she visited the family before the funeral last year and encouraged them to provide any information they had to the police.

“Immediately after the incident I went to the family to meet them and to say let’s allow the law to take its course and whoever has information must co-operate. That was my general message to all family members,” she said.

Majodina said it was concerning that a lawmaker was facing such serious allegations.

“These allegations are serious and they make us feel very bad. We are lawmakers and we are supposed to be defenders and protectors of our family members,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Third arrest in murder of Mpumalanga ANC councillor and two others

Mpumalanga police have arrested a third person in connection with the murders of ANC councillor Sbonelo Ntshangase, 36, Sandile Khumalo, 51, and ...
News
2 days ago

Former Mkhondo mayor one of the two arrested in connection with murder of councillor

The former mayor of Mkhondo local municipality, Vusi Motha, 43, appeared briefly at the Piet Retief magistrate’s court on Tuesday, along with ...
News
3 days ago

Mother and uncle get life sentences for 'ritual murder', rape of toddler in Midrand hotel

The Johannesburg high court on Wednesday jailed siblings for life for murdering two-year-old Athalia Bombando, who was raped, then killed, in a hotel ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Third arrest in murder of Mpumalanga ANC councillor and two others South Africa
  2. Former Mkhondo mayor one of the two arrested in connection with murder of ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Now we are the bosses, say ANC comeback kids Politics
  2. Cabinet reshuffle: David Makhura and Paul Mashatile tipped, but will DD Mabuza ... Politics
  3. Pule Mabe clears the air on ANC's stance on national shutdown amid ongoing ... Politics
  4. 'You've been fixing load-shedding and failing': McKenzie calls on Ramaphosa to ... Politics
  5. Ramaphosa calls for caution in how electricity hike is applied, saying SA is ... Politics

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials