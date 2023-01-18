The Johannesburg high court on Wednesday jailed siblings for life for murdering two-year-old Athalia Bombando, who was raped, then killed, in a hotel room in Waterfall, Midrand.
The toddler, the daughter of Esther Mwenda Brown and niece of Mike Mwenda Brown, is believed to have been ritually murdered by the pair, who received three life sentences.
Hotel staff found her lifeless body shortly before midnight on April 10 2021. The siblings, who lived in Bryanston, checked into the hotel that morning. A one-year-old child who was in the room with them was rescued.
Athalia's father, David Bombando, welcomed judge Mohamed Ismail's sentence.
"We were able to get some answers. At least we know what happened in that room and I am happy with the judge's decision," he said.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Mother and uncle get life sentences for 'ritual murder', rape of toddler in Midrand hotel
Image: Phathu Luvhengo
The Johannesburg high court on Wednesday jailed siblings for life for murdering two-year-old Athalia Bombando, who was raped, then killed, in a hotel room in Waterfall, Midrand.
The toddler, the daughter of Esther Mwenda Brown and niece of Mike Mwenda Brown, is believed to have been ritually murdered by the pair, who received three life sentences.
Hotel staff found her lifeless body shortly before midnight on April 10 2021. The siblings, who lived in Bryanston, checked into the hotel that morning. A one-year-old child who was in the room with them was rescued.
Athalia's father, David Bombando, welcomed judge Mohamed Ismail's sentence.
"We were able to get some answers. At least we know what happened in that room and I am happy with the judge's decision," he said.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Judge’s pain over cold-blooded murder of girl and toddler
#CrimeStats show how communities are failing to protect children: Cele
I lost my father when I was young and I got bewitched, says rapist and killer, but judge hands down six life terms
Man found with human body parts in freezer stabs himself
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos