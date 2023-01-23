Community activist Dereleen James said killings have increased since mid-2022.
Community living in fear as Eldorado Park killings increase
Image: Denvor de Wee
The community of Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, is living in fear after a man was shot dead at the weekend.
The police are investigating a case of murder after the shooting, which was reportedly carried out by three men.
“It alleged that on January 22 two men were sitting in a car at Eldorado Park when three unknown coloured men accosted them and started shooting,” Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said.
“The two ran away in different directions, but one of them sustained multiple gunshot wounds while the other survived without injury.”
The suspects were reportedly seen driving away in a silver grey microbus.
LISTEN | Crime is a nightmare in Eldorado Park, say helpless residents
