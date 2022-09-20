LISTEN | Crime is a nightmare in Eldorado Park, say helpless residents

Chenelle George says crime is out of control and residents have camped outside the police station since Monday last week. They feel their demands are not being met and they are not being taken seriously by the government.

It's believed some of the perpetrators are repeat offenders. George said there should be a link between police and the NPA for proper profiling of offenders.

According to police minister Bheki Cele, no police station in the country has enough staff.

TimesLIVE

