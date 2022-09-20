×

South Africa

LISTEN | Crime is a nightmare in Eldorado Park, say helpless residents

Community members camp outside police station demanding action

20 September 2022 - 16:04 By Bulelani Nonyukela
Murder in SA increased by 11.5% during the first quarter of the 2022/23 financial year, said police minister Bheki Cele.
Eldorado Park residents are living in fear. There have been at least 13 murders in three weeks, allegedly due to drug territory wars, says a community activist.

Listen:

Chenelle George says crime is out of control and residents have camped outside the police station since Monday last week. They feel their demands are not being met and they are not being taken seriously by the government. 

It's believed some of the perpetrators are repeat offenders. George said there should be a link between police and the NPA for proper profiling of offenders.

According to police minister Bheki Cele, no police station in the country has enough staff.

