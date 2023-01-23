Thuli Madonsela suggests Eskom considers selling solar panels and inverters amid ongoing load-shedding

She said Eskom diversifying its offerings would boost energy security equity.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images
With stage 2 and 3 load-shedding predicted to become a permanent fixture for the next two years, former public protector Thuli Madonsela has suggested Eskom considers buying solar panels and inverters and retailing them to the country.
According to Madonsela, this initiative could help end load-shedding stages with speed.
She said the ailing power utility could retail the solar panels and inverters to the nation after training unemployed young persons to do installations.
“Has Eskom considered entering the business of wholesale buying of solar panels and inverters and retailing these to the nation, having trained a squad of unemployed young persons to do installations? Could this not help end stage 6 load-shedding or any stages with deliberate speed?” said Madonsela.
