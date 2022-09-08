Ramathuba may face the chop from register as ‘overwhelmed’ NGO guns for her
In a letter co-signed by other organisations, Lawyers for Human Right says MEC’s ‘disrespectful comments’ were not consistent with the code of ethics
08 September 2022 - 22:09
Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba, and other public sector doctors, could have their names removed from the register of medical doctors if the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) finds them guilty of unprofessional conduct after a complaint by Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR)...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.