Ramathuba may face the chop from register as ‘overwhelmed’ NGO guns for her

In a letter co-signed by other organisations, Lawyers for Human Right says MEC’s ‘disrespectful comments’ were not consistent with the code of ethics

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba, and other public sector doctors, could have their names removed from the register of medical doctors if the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) finds them guilty of unprofessional conduct after a complaint by Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR)...