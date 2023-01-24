South Africa

LISTEN | Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry to subpoena Thuli Madonsela

24 January 2023 - 18:20
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

The inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office will summon former public protector Thuli Madonsela to testify before parliament.

Listen:

The section 194 committee met on Tuesday for “housekeeping” deliberations before it resumes critical witness testimonies on Monday.

Mkhwebane is expected to bring her own witnesses. She had asked for those who refused to testify to be summoned, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and her predecessor. Madonsela had declined to appear before the inquiry and is said to be preparing a response. The committee decided it would not call Ramaphosa because “there is no need”.

It will also summon Bianca Mvuyana, an investigator in the office of the public protector.

The committee has set itself a timeline of drafting a report by March and a decision on Mkhwebane’s fate by the end of April.

Mkhwebane’s term in the public protector role ends in October this year and she has a month to convince the committee that she should not be impeached. Some MPs raised concerns of time and appealed to the panel to have a limit on witnesses appearing before it.

TimesLIVE

EFF MP ejected as Mkhwebane impeachment hearing is adjourned

The section 194 committee probing the fitness to hold office of suspended public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane was adjourned on Monday amid ...
Politics
1 month ago

MPs gird for unprecedented impeachment debate

The debate this week on the report into Phala Phala will be the most crucial yet since  President Cyril Ramaphosa took office
News
1 month ago

Mkhwebane didn’t want staff to call her madam or worship her: witness

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was not a workplace bully, as suggested by other staffers in her office, Western Cape public protector ...
Politics
1 month ago

'Persistent complainer' grilled for singing Mkhwebane's praises

South African Roadies Association head Freddie Nyathela said on Wednesday he had no personal knowledge of matters linked to charges suspended public ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Mkhwebane’s journey through courts this year show that, if nothing else, she is ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Bathers discover corpse at bottom of KZN tidal pool South Africa
  2. No success in search for woman 'missing' at Camps Bay beach South Africa
  3. Trio quaff bottle of cognac and rack up bill of nearly R10k before bolting from ... South Africa
  4. Eighty-two passengers, crew evacuated from barge in Hartbeespoort Dam South Africa
  5. More than 30 witnesses lined up for first state capture trial News

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials