South Africa

Police minister Bheki Cele visits KZN town after officer and family shot dead

24 January 2023 - 11:57 By TImesLIVE
Police minister Bheki Cele arrives at the Port Edward police station on Tuesday after an officer and members of his family were killed.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Police minister Bheki Cele went to the Port Edward police station on Tuesday ahead of his visit to pay respects to the relatives of a slain police officer in KwaNzimakwe, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Warrant officer Roger Mavundla, 39, and his family were ambushed in their car on Saturday night. Mavundla, his fiancée Khanyisile Mthuli, his son Thando, 17 and daughter Siyamthanda, 10 died. A third child, Simthandile, 7, is in a critical condition in hospital.

Mavundla’s death comes after Sgt Simphiwe Nyawo was killed in a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Jozini on the north coast.

Cele was accompanied by his deputy Cassel Mathale and provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The visit is also expected to highlight crime patterns in the province. 

TimesLIVE

