Indian businessman lured to South Africa by kidnap syndicate: police

26 January 2023 - 07:09 By TImesLIVE
Fordsburg in Joburg, where a multidisciplinary team traced the kidnapping suspects. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

Four suspects will appear in court on Thursday after their arrest in connection with the kidnapping of a visiting businessman at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport.

The victim was kidnapped on arrival on Friday January 20.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said: “Preliminary investigations indicate the Indian businessman was lured to South Africa by the syndicate that was posing as businessmen.

“After kidnapping him, the men made ransom demands to his family in India.”

Mathe said police set up a multidisciplinary team to investigate and they traced the suspects to the Fordsburg area.

“Four cellphones including the one used to communicate with the family were seized.”

The victim's watch and driver’s licence were found in their possession.

A firearm and several SIM cards were seized.

“A substantial amount of money was also seized, which is believed to be ransom payments.”

Without elaborating on the circumstances of his release and the conditions under which he was kept, Mathe said: “The victim is safe and is receiving counselling.”

