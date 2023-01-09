Mozambican ‘kidnapping kingpin’ is a transport businessman: Lawyer

The Mozambican man alleged to be a kidnapping kingpin is a transport businessman who has permanent residence in South Africa.
Esmael Malude Ramos Nangy, 50, appeared in the Thembisa magistrate's court on Monday. He was arrested on Saturday at an upmarket estate in Centurion by a team including local law enforcement and Interpol, acting on an arrest warrant issued by the Mozambican government.
He faces charges of kidnapping pertaining to alleged cases in Mozambique.
He appeared in a black hoodie and shackles before magistrate Karien Brits. The media were barred from photographing him in court.
According to Nangy's attorney, Calvin Maile, the father of two has no previous convictions or pending cases.
The state informed the court of its intention to oppose bail, given the seriousness of the charges he faces.
The matter was postponed to January 16 to allow the state to seek instruction from the director of public prosecutions and finalise the extradition process with Mozambican counterparts.
The court heard a warrant for Nangy's arrest was issued on July 18 last year.
Speaking to the media after proceedings, Maile said his client was a well-respected businessman who operated in the transport sector in Mozambique and South Africa.
“He's been in South Africa for some time. He is a property owner in South Africa. He acquired property in 2016 and is a permanent resident in this country.”
Nangy's wife and two children were present at court but declined to be interviewed.
Nangy will remain in custody until his next appearance.
