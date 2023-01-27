Documents found for investigators in Nulane case: witness

The Nulane Investments fraud and money laundering trial adjourned on Friday after testimony by a former government employee, who confirmed he had handed over documents to police investigators in 2021.
Former director for supply chain management in the Free State agriculture and rural development department Avelamadoda Stofile told the court he had found records of a contract for a feasibility study signed between the company and the department, and due diligence report that Nulane had submitted.
He said he also found some payments made to Nulane in finance department system printouts.
He was the third state witness to take to the stand since the trial started on Monday.
Acting judge Nompumelelo Gusha adjourned the trial until Monday when a new witness is expected to take to the stand.
The six accused are:
- Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma;
- Peter Thabethe, former head of the Free State department of rural development;
- Limakatso Moorosi, former head of the Free State department of agriculture;
- Seipati Dhlamini, former provincial agriculture CFO;
- Dinesh Patel, Sharma’s brother-in-law and a representative of Nulane; and
- Islandsite director Ronica Ragavan.
TimesLIVE
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
