South Africa

Documents found for investigators in Nulane case: witness

27 January 2023 - 13:58
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Iqbal Sharma speaks to a legal representative during a court break on day 2 of the Nulane Investments R24.9m fraud and money laundering trial in the Bloemfontein high court.
Iqbal Sharma speaks to a legal representative during a court break on day 2 of the Nulane Investments R24.9m fraud and money laundering trial in the Bloemfontein high court.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The Nulane Investments fraud and money laundering trial adjourned on Friday after testimony by a former government employee, who confirmed he had handed over documents to police investigators in 2021.

Former director for supply chain management in the Free State agriculture and rural development department Avelamadoda Stofile told the court he had found records of a contract for a feasibility study signed between the company and the department, and due diligence report that Nulane had submitted.

He said he also found some payments made to Nulane in finance department system printouts.

He was the third state witness to take to the stand since the trial started on Monday.

Acting judge Nompumelelo Gusha adjourned the trial until Monday when a new witness is expected to take to the stand.

The six accused are:

  • Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma;
  • Peter Thabethe, former head of the Free State department of rural development;
  • Limakatso Moorosi, former head of the Free State department of agriculture;
  • Seipati Dhlamini, former provincial agriculture CFO;
  • Dinesh Patel, Sharma’s brother-in-law and a representative of Nulane; and
  • Islandsite director Ronica Ragavan.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Lawyers object to document introduced as evidence in Nulane trial

Lawyers for Dinesh Patel and Iqbal Sharma have made an application in the Nulane trial to be given time to study a document that would have been part ...
News
5 hours ago

Defence lawyers in Nulane trial tell state witness to ‘own up’ to controversial document

Lawyers of three Free State government senior managers have argued that the drafter of the Nulane Investments tender document acted on his own
News
19 hours ago

Lawyer accuses witness of lying about CFO 'dictating' deviation memo used to pay Nulane R12m

A lawyer representing a former CFO of a Free State government department accused a witness of lying for saying his client had dictated a deviation ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. A matter of principal: judge rejects interdict to stop appointment at rival ... News
  2. Joburg’s persistent financial woes catch up with its vehicle fleet News
  3. State ready to go to trial on R102m Bushiri fraud case South Africa
  4. Bathers discover corpse at bottom of KZN tidal pool South Africa
  5. Policewoman held after video shows her allegedly sexually violating her son South Africa

Latest Videos

'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding