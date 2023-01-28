South Africa

Senior agriculture department officials hauled to court for alleged R2m flood fund fraud

28 January 2023 - 12:54
Three senior officials employed by the Limpopo agriculture department and four farmer as set to appear in court in March for R2m fraud.
Three senior officials employed by the Limpopo agriculture department and four farmer as set to appear in court in March for R2m fraud.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

Three senior officials employed by the Limpopo department of agriculture and four farmers are set to appear in court for allegedly defrauding the department of R2m.

On Friday, Hawks spokesperson Matimba Maluleke said the nine were summonsed after a probe revealed the officials allegedly connived with the farmers to submit bogus invoices to the department to benefit from funds meant for farmers affected by floods about 10 years ago. Maluleke said the department lost R2m.

“In 2013 and 2014, the department of agriculture set aside a budget to assist small farmers affected by the floods in the Vhembe district,” said Maluleke.

Woman arrested for ‘stabbing twin sister to death, then taking an axe to her body’

Limpopo police have arrested a 36-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing her twin sister to death in Ga-Mogotlane village on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

“The affected farmers were required to submit their invoices to the department to be reimbursed. It is alleged the officials from the department connived with the farmers to submit fictitious invoices. As a result, they were successfully processed and the money was paid out. The farmers would withdraw the money and share it with the officials.”

Maluleke said the department’s forensic investigators uncovered the “shenanigans” in 2020. They reported the matter to the police and the case was referred to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation unit.

The officials — a chief director, director and assistant director — and the farmers are set to appear in the Polokwane specialised commercial crimes court on March 2.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Police call centres understaffed and number of dropped calls is 'shocking'

There is a massive staff shortage at SAPS 10111 call centres and a huge number of calls are being dropped. Police minister Bheki Cele revealed the ...
News
2 weeks ago

'Drunk taxi driver killed nurse on her way to work': Limpopo health MEC furious

A nurse was killed on her way to work at Elim Hospital after an allegedly drunk minibus taxi driver crashed into her car in Limpopo.
News
2 years ago

Beitbridge border post bottleneck cleared, says home affairs

The chronic traffic congestion at Beitbridge border post has been cleared, says the department of home affairs.
News
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. A matter of principal: judge rejects interdict to stop appointment at rival ... News
  2. Retail worker and domestic helper bag millions in Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 wins South Africa
  3. Policewoman held after video shows her allegedly sexually violating her son South Africa
  4. State ready to go to trial on R102m Bushiri fraud case South Africa
  5. I was ‘forced’ to draft ‘urgent’ deviation document for R24.9m contract: state ... News

Latest Videos

'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding