South Africa

Woman arrested for ‘stabbing twin sister to death, then taking an axe to her body’

21 January 2023 - 11:59
A 36-year-old Limpopo woman has been arrested of allegedly stabbing her twin sister to death.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Limpopo police have arrested a 36-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing her twin sister to death.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the incident happened on Wednesday in Ga-Mogotlane village. The suspect, who was on the run, was arrested two days later.  

“Police were called to the scene of domestic violence and on their arrival they found a female victim lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. The victim was certified dead on the scene,” said Mojapelo.

“A case of murder was opened and preliminarily investigation revealed that the victim got into a heated argument with her twin sister who then fetched a knife and stabbed her several times. The suspect then chopped the sister with an axe before fleeing the scene.”

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said: “The incident is very disturbing and unfortunate, especially the brutal manner in which the suspect attacked her own sister. We appeal to community members to find amicable ways of approaching domestic-related challenges instead of resorting to violence.”

The suspect is set to appear in the Moletlane periodical court on Monday.

