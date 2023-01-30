South Africa

Departure and destination of aircraft in fatal Mpumalanga crash unknown

The aircraft crashed in Mbombela on Monday afternoon, killing the pilot

30 January 2023 - 20:54
Paramedics arrived at the scene and found the pilot had succumbed to his injuries.
Paramedics arrived at the scene and found the pilot had succumbed to his injuries.
Image: Emer-G-Med

It is not clear where an aircraft which crashed in Mpumalanga, killing the pilot, had departed from or was heading to.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) confirmed an aircraft crashed on Monday afternoon.

SACAA spokesperson Sisa Majola said the accident and incident investigation division was informed of the crash at 3.41pm.

The crash occurred on a farm in Steelpoort next to Mbombela Airport, Majola said.

He confirmed the only occupant died and the aircraft was badly damaged.

“Our investigation team is on site to start evidence collection and gather information that will define the scope of the investigation.”

Emer-G-Med paramedics and other emergency services arrived at the scene just before 4pm.

The pilot was declared dead at the scene, Emer-G-Med said.

“It is not clear where the aircraft departed from or its intended destination. Should a safety issue be identified the investigating team will notify relevant parties so appropriate action can be taken,” Majola said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Pilot dies in aircraft crash in Mpumalanga

The light aircraft reportedly crashed in the vicinity of the old Mbombela Airport on Monday afternoon.
News
4 hours ago

Iranian flying instructor one of two killed in Joburg plane crash

An Iranian flying instructor was one of two people killed when a light aircraft crashed in the south of Johannesburg on Sunday.
News
2 weeks ago

Light aircraft that crashed near FNB Stadium was on a training flight

The light aircraft in which two people were killed near Johannesburg's FNB Stadium on Sunday was on a training flight.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  2. KZN teen allegedly ends her life after taunts over her appearance South Africa
  3. WATCH | Tiger sighted roaming in Eastleigh Ridge, Edenvale South Africa
  4. Retail worker and domestic helper bag millions in Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 wins South Africa
  5. Saving Phalatse as Joburg mayor was a ‘price too high to pay’, says DA’s John ... Politics

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...