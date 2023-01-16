South Africa

Iranian flying instructor one of two killed in Joburg plane crash

16 January 2023 - 16:11
Arian Assad is one of the two people who died when a light aircraft crashed during a training session at Nasrec, south of Joburg.
Arian Assad is one of the two people who died when a light aircraft crashed during a training session at Nasrec, south of Joburg.
Image: Supplied

An Iranian flying instructor was one of two people killed when a light aircraft crashed in the south of Johannesburg on Sunday.

The Iranian embassy confirmed to TimesLIVE on Monday that Arian Assad, 28, died in the crash. 

“He was not a passenger on the plane. He was a pilot instructor,” the embassy said. He had been living in South Africa for five years. 

The aircraft was on a training flight when it crashed at Nasrec near the FNB stadium.

According to the South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa), the incident happened at about 9am.

According to the embassy, Assad and the student pilot were flying an aircraft which had mechanical problems in the past. The problems were allegedly fixed numerous times. 

"[The aircraft] was repaired again only last week,” the embassy said.

Assad's body was being sent home. He had been married for only 10 months. 

“The embassy has started its activities in repatriating his body. The embassy is following up with the relevant authorities on the cause of the crash.”

Light aircraft that crashed near FNB Stadium was on a training flight

The light aircraft in which two people were killed near Johannesburg's FNB Stadium on Sunday was on a training flight.
News
1 day ago

According to Sacaa, the aircraft departed from Grand Central Airport on a training flight and was scheduled to land at the same airport.

“The aircraft sustained substantial damage. The crash was reported by the Aeronautical Rescue Co-ordination Centre to the Accident and Incident Investigation Division,” it said.

A preliminary report will be issued within 30 days from the day of the accident.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

At least 40 killed in Nepal's worst air crash in nearly five years

At least 40 people were killed on Sunday when a domestic flight crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, a Nepal aviation authority official said.
News
1 day ago

N3 Durban-bound closed to traffic after massive pile-up

The Durban-bound N3 at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza was closed to traffic on Saturday after a massive accident involving trucks and cars that left many ...
News
2 days ago

Iran executes British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari: report

Iran has executed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on Saturday, after sentencing him to death for ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Roads blocked in Boksburg due to electricity protest South Africa
  2. Zuma laughing at courts, says DA in application to oppose medical parole South Africa
  3. Matric exam cheats' results blocked News
  4. From beach bliss to blackout hell: Residents flee fancy estate due to power ... South Africa
  5. Rolling blackouts and electricity hikes fuels calls for a national shutdown South Africa

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...