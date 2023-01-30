The Independent Police Investigative Directorate on Monday said it will oppose the bail application of a policewoman arrested after a video showed her allegedly raping her minor son.
The 39-year-old officer appeared briefly in the Mdutjane magistrate's court in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga.
TimesLIVE reported that soon after becoming aware of the video that went viral on social media, Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe ordered the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit to investigate with a view to arresting the policewoman and removing the child to a place of safety.
The Limpopo police officer was arrested on Friday and charged with rape of a minor child with additional charges that relate to sexual grooming and the creation and distribution of pornography.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the alleged incident took place in 2020.
The child was removed to a place of safety where he will receive psychological treatment. The identity of the woman cannot be divulged to protect the child.
The matter has been postponed to February 2 for the woman to secure a lawyer and apply for bail.
Ipid to oppose bail application of policewoman accused of raping son
