South Africa

Ipid to oppose bail application of policewoman accused of raping son

30 January 2023 - 19:12
A policewoman shown on a video allegedly sexually assaulting her son has been charged with rape and creating and distributing pornographic material. Stock photo.
A policewoman shown on a video allegedly sexually assaulting her son has been charged with rape and creating and distributing pornographic material. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate on Monday said it will oppose the bail application of a policewoman arrested after a video showed her allegedly raping her minor son.

The 39-year-old officer appeared briefly in the Mdutjane magistrate's court in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga. 

TimesLIVE reported that soon after becoming aware of the video that went viral on social media, Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe ordered the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit to investigate with a view to arresting the policewoman and removing the child to a place of safety.

The Limpopo police officer was arrested on Friday and charged with rape of a minor child with additional charges that relate to sexual grooming and the creation and distribution of pornography.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the alleged incident took place in 2020.

The child was removed to a place of safety where he will receive psychological treatment. The identity of the woman cannot be divulged to protect the child.

The matter has been postponed to February 2 for the woman to secure a lawyer and apply for bail. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Policewoman held after video shows her allegedly sexually violating her son

A female police constable who was shown in a video clip allegedly raping her 10-year-old son was arrested on Friday.
News
4 days ago

KZN man accused of shooting policewoman granted bail

A KwaZulu-Natal man charged with killing a policewoman in Snathing, Pietermaritzburg, has been granted bail.
News
2 weeks ago

‘This one is beyond comprehension’: Cele welcomes arrest of officer charged with raping her child

Police minister Bheki Cele has welcomed the arrest of a female police constable who was seen in a video clip allegedly raping her 10-year-old son.
News
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  2. KZN teen allegedly ends her life after taunts over her appearance South Africa
  3. WATCH | Tiger sighted roaming in Eastleigh Ridge, Edenvale South Africa
  4. Retail worker and domestic helper bag millions in Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 wins South Africa
  5. Saving Phalatse as Joburg mayor was a ‘price too high to pay’, says DA’s John ... Politics

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...