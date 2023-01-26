South Africa

Policewoman held after video shows her allegedly sexually violating her son

26 January 2023 - 19:08
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A 40-year-old policewoman who was shown on video allegedly assaulting her son has been charged with rape and creating and distributing pornographic material. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A female police constable who was shown in a video clip allegedly raping her 10-year-old son was arrested on Friday.

Soon after becoming aware of the video that has gone viral on social media, Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe ordered the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit to investigate with a view to arresting the policewoman and removing the child to a place of safety.

“The case of rape of a minor child  with additional charges of creating and distributing child pornographic material and sexual grooming of a child was opened on Friday and the suspect was arrested on the same day,” said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

Mojapelo said internal police processes had already kicked in and will run parallel with the criminal investigation that has been taken over by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

Hadebe condemned the incident.

“Even though the suspect allegedly committed this crime when she was still a Public Service Act employee of the SAPS, she should have known that such unbecoming behaviour deserved harsh consequences.

“The police service does not have space for people who tarnish its image,” Hadebe said.

The suspect, aged 40, appeared in Marble Hall magistrate’s court on Monday and was remanded in custody until next Monday.

The child was removed to a place of safety where he will receive psychological treatment. The identity of the woman cannot be divulged to protect the child.

Sex-ring kingpin alleged to have intentionally exposed children to HIV

The accused faces charges, among others, of possession of child pornography, sexual grooming of children, human trafficking, rape and attempted murder
2 days ago

Here are just some of South Africa’s not so smooth criminals

Crime is no joke in South Africa but sometimes our country’s thickest thieves have left us dumbstruck with their antics this year.
3 weeks ago

Man who raped daughter sentenced to 18 years in prison

A 35-year-old man who raped his 10-year-old daughter in Makgaung village in Limpopo was sentenced to 18 years in prison by the Naphuno magistrate's ...
1 month ago
