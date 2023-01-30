South Africa

‘This one is beyond comprehension’: Cele welcomes arrest of officer charged with raping her child

30 January 2023 - 08:10
Police minister Bheki Cele said the police officer who allegedly raped her son is 'no more an honourable members, she is a criminal'. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Police minister Bheki Cele has welcomed the arrest of a female police constable who was seen in a video clip allegedly raping her 10-year-old son. 

The 40-year-old Limpopo police officer was arrested on Friday and charged with rape of a minor and other charges that relate to sexual grooming and the creation and distribution of pornography.

She is expected to apply for bail in court in Marble Hall on Monday.

Speaking on SABC News, Cele said the officer was a criminal and the law must take its course.

“When you are told a member of the police service has been arrested it is one of the most painful things, but this one is beyond comprehension,” he said. 

“This is not only a member of the police service, she is the mother of the boy. She is no more an honourable member, she is a criminal.”

Policewoman held after video shows her allegedly sexually violating her son

A female police constable who was shown in a video clip allegedly raping her 10-year-old son was arrested on Friday.
News
3 days ago

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said internal processes kicked in and will run parallel with the criminal investigation that has been taken over by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said after the video went viral on social media the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit was deployed to investigate, arrest the police officer and remove the child to a place of safety.

“ She should have known such unbecoming behaviour deserved harsh consequences.

“The police service does not have space for people who tarnish its image,” Hadebe said.

The identity of the officer cannot be divulged to protect the child.

