South Africa

Former Mkhondo mayor one of the two arrested in connection with murder of councillor

17 January 2023 - 20:28
The suspects have been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, but further charges could be added. File photo.
Image: Suhaib Salem

The former mayor of Mkhondo local municipality, Vusi Motha, 43, appeared briefly at the Piet Retief magistrate’s court on Tuesday, along with Willington Sangweni, 52 on charges related to possession of an unlicensed firearm. 

Police spokesperson, Brig Selvy Mohlala said the two could be connected to the Friday murders of ANC councillor, Sbonelo Ntshangase, Sandile Khumalo and Sizwe Mbingo who were killed at Longhomes township outside Mkhondo. 

“The investigation is still under way and the two could face other charges, including the fatal shooting of the three victims,” Mohlala said.

According to Mohlala, Motha is charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, while Sangweni faces charges of fraud, contravention of the Firearm Control Act and contravention of the Private Security Industry Regulation Act. 

Their case was postponed to January 24 for a formal bail application. 

On Monday, police minister Bheki Cele visited the families of the deceased and promised to establish a task team to deal with political killings in Mpumalanga. 

TimesLIVE

Task team to be established for Mpumalanga political killings, says Cele

A multi-disciplinary team will be established to deal with the political killings in Mpumalanga, police minister Bheki Cele said on Monday.
Mpumalanga arrests 'could be connected' to killings of councillor and two others, say police

Mpumalanga police have made two arrests that could be connected to the Friday night murders of a councillor and two others.
Mpumalanga councillor and two others die in a volley of bullets

A Mpumalanga councillor and two other people were shot dead in eMkhondo on Friday.
Mpumalanga councillor shot dead at fuel station

Muzi Nyathi, 41, a PR councillor in the Mkhondo municipality in Gert Sibande, was shot in Mkondo at about 6.30pm on Friday.
