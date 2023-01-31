South Africa

Flavio Hlabangwane found guilty of murdering girlfriend Tshepang Pitse

31 January 2023 - 14:43
Flavio Hlabangwane was arrested in November 2021 after body parts were found in his fridge.
Flavio Hlabangwane was arrested in November 2021 after body parts were found in his fridge.
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng

Flavio Hlabangwane was on Tuesday found guilty of premeditated murder, defeating the ends of justice and violating a corpse by the Johannesburg high court. 

Hlabangwane confessed to killing his girlfriend and cousin Tshepang Pitse, saying he plotted to do so after discovering she had been unfaithful to him. 

He told the court, sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, that the murder, dismembering and discarding of her body parts took place between November 1 and 13 2021.

Judge Cassim Ismail Moosa said it was clear from his admissions that Hlabangwane admitted to murder, defeating or obstructing the ends of justice and violating a corpse. 

The matter was postponed to February 10 for pre-sentencing reports and sentencing.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

‘I planned to kill her after she cheated on me’: murder-accused Flavio Hlabangwane

Murder-accused Flavio Hlabangwane, who has pleaded guilty to the premeditated murder of his girlfriend Tshepang Pitse, has alleged in his confession ...
News
3 days ago

LISTEN | Flavio Hlabangwane to make further admissions in 'body in fridge' trial

The murder trial of Flavio Hlabangwane, who put body parts of his girlfriend in his fridge, might be shortened as he intends to make further ...
News
4 days ago

Flavio Hlabangwane's 'body parts in fridge' trial begins

The trial against Flavio Hlabangwane resumed in the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday with the state provisionally granted an application to tender ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  2. WATCH | Tiger sighted roaming in Eastleigh Ridge, Edenvale South Africa
  3. KZN teen allegedly ends her life after taunts over her appearance South Africa
  4. 'I don't know the missing Edenvale tiger': Vet who treats big cats, even brings ... South Africa
  5. Alleged child sex ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman nabbed after skipping court South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...