South Africa

Flavio Hlabangwane's 'body parts in fridge' trial begins

24 January 2023 - 19:14
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Murder accused Flavio Hlabangwane.
Image: Belinda Pheto

The trial against Flavio Hlabangwane resumed in the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday with the state provisionally granted an application to tender hearsay evidence.

Hlabangwane was arrested in November 2021 after body parts were found in his fridge. Hlabangwane pleaded guilty to killing Tshepang Pitse and thereafter dismembering her.

He faces charges of murder, defeating or obstructing the administration of justice and violation of a corpse.

“The prosecutor, senior state advocate Johan Badenhorst, accepted the plea on two of the charges, except for the murder charge. Badenhorst cited that it was prudent for the state to tender evidence to expand on the allegations levelled against the accused,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

Badenhorst said it was important for the court to hear evidence about the nature of relationship the accused had with Pitse, so it could assess and evaluate the evidence in its entirety.

The trial continues on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

