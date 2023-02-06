Soccer

After breaking Greaves' Spurs goal record, Kane targets Shearer

06 February 2023 - 08:45 By Martyn Herman
Tottenham Hotspur players celebrate with Harry Kane after the Premier League match against Manchester City where he became his club's all-time top goalscorer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on February 5 2023.
Image: Reuters/David Klein

Harry Kane described becoming Tottenham Hotspur's record goalscorer as surreal and a dream come true after taking his tally to 267 and moving past Jimmy Greaves on Sunday.

The 29-year-old struck in the 15th minute to earn his side a 1-0 win over Manchester City, also taking his Premier League total to 200.

Kane, who joined Spurs as an 11-year-old, was mobbed by his teammates after the final whistle then addressed fans in a pitch interview. A message of congratulations from the late Greaves's son Danny was also shown on the screens.

“It's quite surreal, a magical feeling to do it in front of the home fans and to win the game, I wanted to do it at this special place and in front of these amazing fans,” England captain Kane said.

“I've been here since I was 11 and it's been a lot of hard work and sacrifice and dedication. I remember my first Premier League game and now to reach 200 Premier League goals it's hard to take it in but when I'm older and look back it will be something I'm very proud of.

“Jimmy was one of the best strikers ever to play the game so to go above him is a dream come true.”

Kane's 267 goals have come in 416 appearances for the club in all competitions while Greaves, whose club record of 266 had stood since 1970, played 379 games.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte was not present to see Kane's milestone goal as he was recovering from surgery to remove his gall bladder but Sky Sports cameras showed Kane talking to him on the phone after the game.

Assistant manager Cristian Stellini led the plaudits.

“Harry Kane, in his DNA, he has football. He understands football in every moment. He can play in any position. He is a Goat [greatest of all time] in this league, in this sport. He is a great example,” the Italian said.

Kane is clearly hungry for more and said he was now aiming at the Premier League record of 260 set by Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers striker Alan Shearer who retired from playing in 2006.

“I'm feeling good. I saw Alan earlier in the week. I'm sure he'll be watching but not sure if he'll be happy or not! I've got plenty of goals to come, I'm feeling good.

“Alan has set the record to beat. I'll see if I can beat it.”

