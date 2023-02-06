After breaking Greaves' Spurs goal record, Kane targets Shearer

Harry Kane described becoming Tottenham Hotspur's record goalscorer as surreal and a dream come true after taking his tally to 267 and moving past Jimmy Greaves on Sunday.

The 29-year-old struck in the 15th minute to earn his side a 1-0 win over Manchester City, also taking his Premier League total to 200.

Kane, who joined Spurs as an 11-year-old, was mobbed by his teammates after the final whistle then addressed fans in a pitch interview. A message of congratulations from the late Greaves's son Danny was also shown on the screens.