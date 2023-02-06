South Africa

Thief bust hiding out in roof with loot during load-shedding

06 February 2023 - 10:58
The scene of the alleged crime.
The scene of the alleged crime.
Image: KZN VIP Protection

An alleged thief was caught red-handed with his loot in the ceiling of a Phoenix, Durban shop during load-shedding.

Private security firm KZN VIP Protection was dispatched to Palmview Drive on Friday when an alarm was activated.

Gareth Naidoo of KZN VIP Protection said his team found roof tiles had been removed at the premises.

“The suspect was apprehended in the ceiling. He attempted to make a getaway with an undisclosed amount of cigarettes, cash and airtime but was apprehended and handed over to police.”

Naidoo said criminals were capitalising on the rolling blackouts.

He told TimesLIVE: “There has been a lot of activity during load-shedding and power failures. It has been mostly theft-related crime.”

Naidoo said theft out of properties, break-ins at houses and copper theft were top of the list.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Camps Bay tourist outsmarts load-shedding thieves with tiny tags

The AirTags emit a Bluetooth signal that can be detected by nearby devices which send the location to iCloud
News
3 days ago

Government awaiting legal advice on declaring state of disaster on energy crisis

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele says the government is seeking legal advice on declaring a national state of disaster on the Eskom energy ...
Politics
3 days ago

Banking scams and crime on the rise due to blackouts, say security experts

Ongoing blackouts are sending street crimes and house robberies through the roof, while opening the door to new banking scams.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Maths crisis due to ‘poor teaching, apartheid’ News
  2. Estate agent fined R25,000 for refusing to rent property to man because he is ... South Africa
  3. Camps Bay tourist outsmarts load-shedding thieves with tiny tags News
  4. Sisulu to pull plug on Spurs deal Politics
  5. TUT student found stabbed to death — boyfriend taken in South Africa

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...