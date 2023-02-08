South Africa

Cable thieves target poles outside justice minister Ronald Lamola’s house

City of Tshwane confirmed attending to a cable theft incident on Wednesday

08 February 2023 - 18:54
Cable thieves stripped an electricity pole right outside the house of minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola.
Image: Supplied

Cable thieves targeted an electricity pole right outside the residential home of minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola in Pretoria.

The thieves left the electricity pole stripped with wires hanging, resulting in a power outage in the area.  

Tshwane workers attended to the power outage on Wednesday which was restored by the afternoon.
Image: Supplied

The City of Tshwane confirmed the incident.

Technicians repaired the damage throughout Wednesday and it was resolved by the afternoon, Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said.

Lamola was not home when the incident happened. His spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the minister was in Cape Town for Thursday’s state of the nation address.

He said the minister’s family was home during the cable theft.

“They are fine and are safe. Nothing happened to them because it was just cable theft,’’ he said.

TimesLIVE

