South Africa

Gauteng records third Cholera case

The third patient showed symptoms and was hospitalised on Saturday for further testing

08 February 2023 - 18:51
The department had traced 18 people who were in contact with the affected sisters.
Image: 123RF/ tashatuvango

A third confirmed case of cholera was reported in Johannesburg this week, the Gauteng health department announced.

The latest case was reported on Tuesday and the affected person is related to the first confirmed patient, said spokesperson Motaletale Modiba on Wednesday.

“He presented with symptoms at a health facility and was immediately admitted on Saturday February 4 for further tests to be conducted,” Modiba said.

He is the husband of one of the two sisters who had travelled back to Johannesburg from Malawi with symptoms last month. One of the sisters was hospitalised after showing symptoms while the other fell sick on her way back to Johannesburg but did not seek medical attention.

The husband is in a stable condition, said Modiba.

An outbreak response team has been activated with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the World Health Organisation and the national department of health.

People who present symptoms of mild to severe and watery diarrhoea and dehydration should visit their nearest health facility.

“Furthermore, we urge the public to practise proper hand-hygiene which includes thorough washing of hands with water and soap before and after using the bathroom and also when preparing or eating food,” Modiba said.

TimesLIVE

