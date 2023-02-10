The co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) department in KwaZulu-Natal has cautioned residents living in the districts of Ugu, Zululand, King Cetshwayo, Umkhanyakude and eThekwini metro to be vigilant after several reports of flooding following heavy downpours on Friday.
Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said disaster management teams from these areas were on high alert and ready to help.
“The weather warning means there could be heavy rains, which could cause flooding and damage to both public and private infrastructure,” said Mzila.
“The adverse weather conditions had already prompted the disaster teams to respond in Umkhanyakude, as rain had wreaked havoc in Ndumo and Mkuze, where houses have been damaged and roads flooded.”
WATCH | Heavy rains flood northern KZN towns
Image: Supplied
The co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) department in KwaZulu-Natal has cautioned residents living in the districts of Ugu, Zululand, King Cetshwayo, Umkhanyakude and eThekwini metro to be vigilant after several reports of flooding following heavy downpours on Friday.
Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said disaster management teams from these areas were on high alert and ready to help.
“The weather warning means there could be heavy rains, which could cause flooding and damage to both public and private infrastructure,” said Mzila.
“The adverse weather conditions had already prompted the disaster teams to respond in Umkhanyakude, as rain had wreaked havoc in Ndumo and Mkuze, where houses have been damaged and roads flooded.”
Areas in the interior of the province are also expected to be affected, although to a lesser extent.
“The department calls upon the public to be cautious as the inclement weather poses a serious risk to human lives,” said Mzila.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Eskom, broken infrastructure blamed for KZN south coast water outages
Four camps in Kruger National Park closed due to floods
Flood warnings across the country due to heavy rainfall
Ugu and Harry Gwala districts in KZN brace for heavy rain
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos