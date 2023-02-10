South Africa

WATCH | Heavy rains flood northern KZN towns

10 February 2023 - 16:46 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Heavy rains flooded the town of Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
Image: Supplied

The co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) department in KwaZulu-Natal has cautioned residents living in the districts of Ugu, Zululand, King Cetshwayo, Umkhanyakude and eThekwini metro to be vigilant after several reports of flooding following heavy downpours on Friday.

Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said disaster management teams from these areas were on high alert and ready to help.

“The weather warning means there could be heavy rains, which could cause flooding and damage to both public and private infrastructure,” said Mzila.

“The adverse weather conditions had already prompted the disaster teams to respond in Umkhanyakude, as rain had wreaked havoc in Ndumo and Mkuze, where houses have been damaged and roads flooded.”

Areas in the interior of the province are also expected to be affected, although to a lesser extent.

“The department calls upon the public to be cautious as the inclement weather poses a serious risk to human lives,” said Mzila.

TimesLIVE

