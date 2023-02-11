South Africa

KZN residents evacuated as heavy rain persists

11 February 2023 - 16:33 By TImesLIVE
After last year's devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal, the province is once again experiencing severe weather. File photo.
Image: Darren Stewart

Seventy Newcastle families are being evacuated after their homes were flooded due to persistent rain, says the KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department.

“The KwaZulu-Natal provincial disaster management centre (PDMC) is working closely with municipalities to respond to several incidents that have occurred as a result of the heavy rains affecting large parts of the province,” it said.

“We continue to call for residents residing in the affected areas, mostly in the northern and western parts of the province, to exercise utmost caution. In the Umkhanyakude district, low-level roads were flooded, while households were affected in the Ndumo and Mkuze areas in the Jozini local municipality.

“In the Umzinyathi district, six houses were destroyed and two damaged. In the Amajuba district, Newcastle has been flooded, especially Kirkland Road, affecting businesses and transportation routes, while 70 families are being evacuated after their homes were flooded,” the department said.

Disaster management teams have been deployed to conduct a rapid assessment to determine the magnitude and extent of damages and mobilise resources. The provincial departments of human settlements, social development and transport have also been activated to provide required interventions.

“At this stage there are no fatalities or injuries, but the PDMC continues to monitor the situation as more rain is predicted in for the province.”

