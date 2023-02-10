Features

Wet weather driving tips to help keep you safe this weekend

10 February 2023 - 17:27 By Motoring Staff
Weather warnings have been issued for the country this weekend, which will make driving on our roads even more treacherous.
Image: Supplied

South Africa is expecting extreme weather this weekend, with warnings ranging from level five to level nine issued for Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Ideally, it makes sense to stay off the roads, but if you can't, follow these tips to stay safe in the rain.

Driving in rain

  • Adjust speed to suit conditions
  • Turn on your headlights
  • Aquaplaning is one of the biggest risks in rain. If you do aquaplane, slowly lift your foot from the throttle and avoid harsh braking or violent steering
  • Leave larger following distances for extra time to respond to situations
  • If you start to skid, do not slam on brakes. Continue steering in the direction you want to be, without making harsh adjustments
  • If you feel it is safer to pull over, avoid stopping on the shoulder of the road. Rather stop at a petrol station, or similar, where possible.

Standing water

  • Avoid driving through standing water. Less than 15cm can lift a car
  • Roads that collect water are more vulnerable to collapse and it is easy to underestimate depth
  • Where possible, drive in the middle of a road that is collecting water
  • Never drive through fast-flowing water
  • If you drive through a pool of water, lightly touch your brakes a few times to dry them afterwards
  • If you stall and are not in danger of being swept away, do not restart. Rather get the car checked to ensure no water is in the engine
  • If you are in danger of being swept away, leave the vehicle if you can do so safely.

 

