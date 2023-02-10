Wet weather driving tips to help keep you safe this weekend

South Africa is expecting extreme weather this weekend, with warnings ranging from level five to level nine issued for Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Ideally, it makes sense to stay off the roads, but if you can't, follow these tips to stay safe in the rain.
Driving in rain
- Adjust speed to suit conditions
- Turn on your headlights
- Aquaplaning is one of the biggest risks in rain. If you do aquaplane, slowly lift your foot from the throttle and avoid harsh braking or violent steering
- Leave larger following distances for extra time to respond to situations
- If you start to skid, do not slam on brakes. Continue steering in the direction you want to be, without making harsh adjustments
- If you feel it is safer to pull over, avoid stopping on the shoulder of the road. Rather stop at a petrol station, or similar, where possible.
Standing water
- Avoid driving through standing water. Less than 15cm can lift a car
- Roads that collect water are more vulnerable to collapse and it is easy to underestimate depth
- Where possible, drive in the middle of a road that is collecting water
- Never drive through fast-flowing water
- If you drive through a pool of water, lightly touch your brakes a few times to dry them afterwards
- If you stall and are not in danger of being swept away, do not restart. Rather get the car checked to ensure no water is in the engine
- If you are in danger of being swept away, leave the vehicle if you can do so safely.
Image: Supplied
