WATCH | AKA reveals his donations to students in 2019 interview

11 February 2023 - 12:45 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

In a video interview from February 2019, AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, spoke about giving money to students to help them pay their tuition and residence fees.

“I want to give money to some students to help them pay for their tuition or to kind of pay for boarding for them or something like that. I think the students are a big part of my fan base,” said the late rapper.

AKA was taking part in the Comedy Central Roast Battle at the time and said he would donate the money he earned from the event to students.

“I decided to do the roast because it's a good way to start off the year. I'm only the fourth person to be roasted, and it represents an opportunity for me to laugh at myself, not to take myself too seriously, and to do it for good. Because I want to give the money that I get for this roast and give it away.”

The rapper was shot dead in an alleged drive-by shooting on Friday night on Florida Road in Durban.

The killer is a well-known person in the local community, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said on Saturday.

