South Africa

Sister-in-law arrested in connection with policeman's murder

13 February 2023 - 08:53
Sergeant Sithembiso Mnatwana, who was attached to the Cape Town Central police station, was shot and killed on September 8 2022 in front of his residence at Samora Machel. File photo
Sergeant Sithembiso Mnatwana, who was attached to the Cape Town Central police station, was shot and killed on September 8 2022 in front of his residence at Samora Machel. File photo
Image: Suhaib Salem

A Cape Town woman is accused of hiring a hitman to murder her policeman brother-in-law.

The Hawks arrested Babalwa Rulwa-Mnatwana, 49, on Friday in connection with the murder of Sgt Sithembiso Mnatwana.

The police officer, who was attached to the Cape Town Central police station, was shot dead on September 8 2022 in front of his residence in Samora Machel.

“The case was allocated to the national priority violent crimes team of the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit and their probe revealed Rulwa-Mnatwana, married to the deceased's brother, allegedly hired a hitman to kill the police official. The motive of the killing is a subject of the Hawks' investigation,” said Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase. 

She appeared in the Athlone magistrate’s court on the day of her arrest. She was remanded until the hearing of her bail application, which is set down for February 16.

The alleged hitman is yet to be arrested.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

Fingerprint trail links suspect to 100 house robberies in northern Joburg

Gauteng police believe they have nabbed one of their most wanted criminals.
News
20 hours ago

Police call for help as they try to find clues to apartheid murders

The Hawks have appealed for help to trace bodies of victims of apartheid crimes that were never recovered.
News
1 day ago

Mass shooting at house party in Kwazakhele, Gqeberha — second in as many weeks

Four people were gunned down during a house party in the early hours of Sunday morning in Kwazakhele, Gqeberha.
News
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I feel deep pain' — Nelli Tembe's father on AKA's death South Africa
  2. AKA's family identify his body at morgue and visit scene of shooting South Africa
  3. Who ordered the hit on AKA? News
  4. 'I felt I would one day win a big jackpot': Joburg businessman claims R60m ... South Africa
  5. KZN teen dies after being raped and forced to drink brake fluid News

Latest Videos

Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path
CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting