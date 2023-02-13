A Cape Town woman is accused of hiring a hitman to murder her policeman brother-in-law.
The Hawks arrested Babalwa Rulwa-Mnatwana, 49, on Friday in connection with the murder of Sgt Sithembiso Mnatwana.
The police officer, who was attached to the Cape Town Central police station, was shot dead on September 8 2022 in front of his residence in Samora Machel.
“The case was allocated to the national priority violent crimes team of the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit and their probe revealed Rulwa-Mnatwana, married to the deceased's brother, allegedly hired a hitman to kill the police official. The motive of the killing is a subject of the Hawks' investigation,” said Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase.
She appeared in the Athlone magistrate’s court on the day of her arrest. She was remanded until the hearing of her bail application, which is set down for February 16.
The alleged hitman is yet to be arrested.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Sister-in-law arrested in connection with policeman's murder
Image: Suhaib Salem
A Cape Town woman is accused of hiring a hitman to murder her policeman brother-in-law.
The Hawks arrested Babalwa Rulwa-Mnatwana, 49, on Friday in connection with the murder of Sgt Sithembiso Mnatwana.
The police officer, who was attached to the Cape Town Central police station, was shot dead on September 8 2022 in front of his residence in Samora Machel.
“The case was allocated to the national priority violent crimes team of the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit and their probe revealed Rulwa-Mnatwana, married to the deceased's brother, allegedly hired a hitman to kill the police official. The motive of the killing is a subject of the Hawks' investigation,” said Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase.
She appeared in the Athlone magistrate’s court on the day of her arrest. She was remanded until the hearing of her bail application, which is set down for February 16.
The alleged hitman is yet to be arrested.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE
Fingerprint trail links suspect to 100 house robberies in northern Joburg
Police call for help as they try to find clues to apartheid murders
Mass shooting at house party in Kwazakhele, Gqeberha — second in as many weeks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos