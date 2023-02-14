South Africa

Narrow escape for family of three as SUV is swept into Hennops River

14 February 2023 - 10:25
An SUV was swept into the Hennops River.
Image: Supplied

A family of three made a narrow escape on Monday when the SUV in which they were travelling was washed off a low-water bridge in Centurion.

The incident happened at 5.45pm in End Avenue.

Tshwane emergency services department spokesperson Thabo Mabaso said they were dispatched to the area and “upon arrival they found a white SUV that had been washed away into the Hennops River”.

“The occupants could not be found at the scene or inside the vehicle. It was assumed they had been swept away by the river until police made contact after identifying the registered owner of the vehicle.

“The owner, a male of an unconfirmed age, confirmed he and his teenage boy and girl managed to swim to safety after the vehicle was washed off the bridge into the river.”

It was alleged the driver had driven around barricades used to close the road before it was washed away.

Mabaso said this was the second incident in the same area in two days.

“An Isuzu bakkie, which has not yet been recovered from the Hennops River, was washed away on Saturday. Emergency services will resume the search for about five people reported swept away at a stream in Olievenhoutbosch on Saturday.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Government declares floods a national state of disaster

The national disaster management centre has received reports ranging from flooded homes, vehicles swept away by floodwaters and overflowing dams ...
News
14 hours ago

Authorities search for a family after two fatalities recorded amid floods in Eastern Cape

While the weather conditions are gradually improving as rain has subsided in the Chris Hani district municipality in Eastern Cape, authorities expect ...
News
16 hours ago

Expect more flooding, thunderstorms this week, says weather service

Downpours are expected to continue battering Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Monday, and heavier thunderstorms are forecast to hit Gauteng and the North ...
News
18 hours ago

WATCH | Joburg motorists loot beer on William Nicol as JMPD officers sweep broken bottles

An Amstel truck lost its load due to the rain on William Nicol Drive in Fourways, Gauteng.
News
22 hours ago
