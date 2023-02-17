But his wife, Nazia Nangy, who he accuses of abuse, has admitted she and her husband had their problems but denied she was abusive.
'I'm a victim of domestic abuse,' claims alleged international kidnapping kingpin
Image: Supplied
Esmael Nangy, the alleged head of a transnational kidnapping syndicate operating in South Africa and Mozambique, is an apparent victim of a violent domestic abuse which has resulted in attacks on him.
This was the startling admission made by the burly Nangy during his bail application in the Thembisa magistrate’s court on Friday.
Alleged Mozambican kidnapping kingpin ‘living in SA illegally’
But his wife, Nazia Nangy, who he accuses of abuse, has admitted she and her husband had their problems but denied she was abusive.
In an exclusive interview with TimesLIVE Investigations, Nazia, while stressing the couple deeply loved each other, said the attack was driven by her “jealousy over another woman”.
Her husband was arrested on an Interpol warrant last month at his upmarket Centurion home.
He is wanted in his home country for his alleged orchestration of kidnappings in Mozambique. Nangy is also wanted in South Africa for kidnapping for ransom.
On Wednesday, in the affidavit submitted to the court, Sgt Kabelo Seanego, the police investigating officer, revealed that a week before Nangy’s arrest his wife allegedly opened fire on him with his 9mm pistol, shattering a window in their Midstream Estate home.
In his affidavit, Seanego, who works for the SAPS and Interpol, stated that at lunchtime on January 7, the day of Nangy’s arrest, “an incident occurred in his home pertaining to his licensed firearm”.
“The incident involved an altercation between Nangy and his wife, Nazia, which led to the firearm being handed over to a neighbour for safekeeping.
“The neighbour later, when the police arrived at the scene to arrest Nangy, handed over the firearm to the police. There was a further allegations that Nangy’s wife, had [a week before the arrest] taken his firearm and discharged it in the house, shattering a window, after an argument between them. No charges were filed against Nangy or his wife [sic].”
In response to Seanego’s affidavit, Nangy in his affidavit, which was read out in court, said he [Seanego] was at pains to portray him as a “fraudster and a person of violent disposition”.
“However, as is evidence ... I was the victim in that domestic dispute. Seanego fails to state that the aggressor in the domestic dispute was my wife. Seanego further fails to state that my neighbour deposed to the fact that he saw me quiet in my own house and I did not retaliate to my wife’s aggressive and violent conduct and that I was calm at the time of the altercation.
“Seanego further fails to inform the court that I gave the firearm to my neighbour which he requested for my protection and safety. The one inference that can be drawn is that I am a person of quiet disposition and not the animal Seanego is attempting to portray.”
Image: supplied
Nazia, responding to her husband’s claims in court, said she had not abused Nangy and he had not abused her.
“What I can tell you is my husband is not a criminal, I am not a criminal. All marriages have issues, and we also have ours. It does not mean that we do not like each other.
“We just have our issues. It is things between men and women. It will not cause divorce. We were mad at each other. What I can tell you is that it was about another woman. I was jealous. Nothing serious.”
She said the other woman was his second wife.
“We have our issues. Sometimes things do not go the way we want and we have to discuss it. It is not flower days every day. That day [the day of Nangy’s arrest] we expressed our views. It was nothing different from our 16 years together. Everyone who is married and has a boyfriend, girlfriend you understand, it was nothing serious. That day it was only serious because the police came.
“We love each other which is why I am at court every day to support him. We are together because we have love between us and three kids, one of which is a baby.”
