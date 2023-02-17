South Africa

Two pedestrians shot during CIT heist in Katlehong

The pedestrians were wounded when the suspects fired shots after bombing a cash-in-transit vehicle on Friday.

17 February 2023 - 20:56
The police were looking for suspects who shot two pedestrians during a CIT heist in Katlehong on Friday.
The police were looking for suspects who shot two pedestrians during a CIT heist in Katlehong on Friday.
Image: Screengrab/Twitter/@ambramjee

Two pedestrians were shot during a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Katlehong on Friday, police said, adding that the suspects fled the scene.

According to police, the driver of the Fidelity CIT vehicle was accosted by unknown armed men driving a grey BMW.

The suspects allegedly forced the occupants out of the vehicle and bombed it, said police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello.

“An undisclosed amount of money was taken and the suspects fired several shots at the scene,” she said.

Two pedestrians were wounded and taken to hospital. The suspects fled the scene.

Video footage showed the charred CIT vehicle with bullet holes and empty money bags strewn on the ground. A crowd gathered at the scene, in disbelief, some being heard saying the suspects “were cruel” and “left nothing behind”.

Sello urged anyone with information that can help with the investigation to contact the nearest police station.

“The police will be investigating a case of cash-in-transit robbery and two counts of attempted murder,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

Sixth suspect arrested after foiled cash-in-transit heist in Mthatha

A sixth suspect has been arrested in connection with a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.
News
6 days ago

Police pounce on cash-in-transit robbers, ATM bombers in Soshanguve

Police on Tuesday said they had pounced on three men in Pretoria who are believed to be involved in cash-in-transit robberies and ATM bombings in ...
News
1 week ago

Four CIT robbers arrested, stolen money recovered

North West police arrested four suspects within hours of a cash-in-transit heist on the R556 in Mmaditlhokwa on Monday and recovered the stolen ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. AKA was 'fun and free-spirited', says barber who gave him his last haircut South Africa
  2. WATCH | Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage South Africa
  3. WATCH | Second CCTV angle reveals AKA killer's path South Africa
  4. AKA’s death was an assassination, say police South Africa
  5. SANDF payday crisis: soldiers may not get their salaries on time News

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial
Singers and actors arrive for AKA's memorial in Sandton