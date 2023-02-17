Two pedestrians shot during CIT heist in Katlehong

Two pedestrians were shot during a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Katlehong on Friday, police said, adding that the suspects fled the scene.
Two pedestrians were shot during a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Katlehong on Friday, police said, adding that the suspects fled the scene.
According to police, the driver of the Fidelity CIT vehicle was accosted by unknown armed men driving a grey BMW.
The suspects allegedly forced the occupants out of the vehicle and bombed it, said police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello.
“An undisclosed amount of money was taken and the suspects fired several shots at the scene,” she said.
Two pedestrians were wounded and taken to hospital. The suspects fled the scene.
Video footage showed the charred CIT vehicle with bullet holes and empty money bags strewn on the ground. A crowd gathered at the scene, in disbelief, some being heard saying the suspects “were cruel” and “left nothing behind”.
Sello urged anyone with information that can help with the investigation to contact the nearest police station.
“The police will be investigating a case of cash-in-transit robbery and two counts of attempted murder,” she said.
TimesLIVE
