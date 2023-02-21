“It felt like the air was on fire.”
Those words summed up the scorching weather conditions residents along the KwaZulu-Natal coast experienced on Monday as temperatures soared to the mid-40s.
Many took to social media to express their discomfort by posting pictures of their car's temperature gauge, which ranged from 38ºC to about 43ºC.
There was no respite when residents had to also contend with widespread power outages in greater Durban after a high-voltage power station tripped.
One resident posted to Facebook: “41 degrees C in Durban! For those who know the humidity of this city, you will know that all living creatures are wilting.”
Another said: “Today was the hottest that I have known since I moved down to Umhlanga two years ago. The heat was suffocating.”
Meanwhile, the province's co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department said disaster management teams responded to several incidents after severe thunderstorms “struck parts of ... Ugu, Harry Gwala and uMgungundlovu” on Monday night.
“Reports received indicate that strong winds caused severe damage to houses and infrastructure, including roads and electricity. Roads were also blocked by fallen trees.
“Technical teams are working around the clock in these areas to restore power.
“We appeal to residents to be vigilant as inclement weather conditions are expected to continue in large parts of the province.”
Cogta said the SA Weather Service has issued a warning for waves as high as four to six metres along the coast.
“Communities located along the coast are urged to be vigilant during this time.”
TimesLIVE
Extreme heat, severe thunderstorms and warning of damaging waves for KZN
Image: Via Facebook
