The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) recently challenged an estimate that South Africa has 25-million potholes.
On Sunday, Sanral said the estimate was supplied in a presentation by a speaker at the South African Roads Federation conference held in Cape Town in October last year.
“Sanral has reservations about this figure. Given that South Africa has a paved network of 168,000km, 25-million would equate to 149 potholes for every kilometre, which is improbable and unlikely,” the entity said.
The roads agency’s spokesperson Vusi Mona said the agency does not dispute the country has a pothole crisis, but said it was important to be realistic about the extent of the problem.
“We recognise the work done by so many municipalities and provincial departments to fix potholes on their respective roads.
“We are, however, unable to provide reliable statistics about the exact number of potholes which have been repaired to date and will require more administrative co-operation from the authorities to actively report their progress so we can have a more accurate grasp of progress made across the country.”
WATCH | Hilarious mockumentary on the state of potholes
Image: 123RF/csmaster83
Actor and comedian Themba Robin’s latest mockumentary on the state of potholes has gone viral on social media.
Titled True SA Safari, Robin’s takes viewers into the fascinating world of South Africa’s wonder “species”, the pothole.
In the video potholes are called “replicis mytyresis every f**k weekis”.
Robin explains South African potholes are “extinct only in the Western Cape” and are “far superior to other species found elsewhere in the world”.
“Potholes have two secret weapons. It has learnt to take advantage of a crumbling infrastructure and lazy repair work. This coupled with the fact that it is asexual means a single pothole can reproduce faster than two horny rabbits in a field full of horny rabbits.
“With no natural predators, a strong independent pothole is free to prey on small to medium-sized vehicles,” he jokes.
The video has garnered more than 1.2-million views and more than 25,000 reactions.
Watch the hilarious video below:
