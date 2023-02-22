22 February 2023 - 14:22
BUDGET 2023 | 'Be prepared for possible greylisting'
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2023 budget is committed to funding institutions aimed at fighting organised crime, but South Africans should be prepared for a possible greylisting announcement by Friday evening, he warned.
Since the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) alerted the country to the risk, citing gaps in measures aimed at addressing money laundering and organised crime, the government has championed the General Laws (Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing) and Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities amendment acts..
BUDGET 2023 UPDATES | R9bn in tax relief through solar power rebate
22 February 2023 - 17:34
Political parties criticise Godongwana for not making ‘bold moves’
Reactions have poured in after finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech, with political parties slamming the minister for promising to “show tough love” in the much-anticipated budget but falling short of the balancing act of addressing the country’s immediate issues and long-term expenditure plans.
The DA criticised the budget outcomes, calling it another “missed opportunity” for the country.
22 February 2023 - 14:43
BUDGET 2023 | Eskom debt relief plan has overshadowed financial woes of other SOEs
The huge R245bn debt relief plan that finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced for Eskom makes it easy to forget the financial straits that other state-owned entities (SOEs) find themselves in.
Godongwana came to the rescue of some SOEs while others were left to approach the markets or make do with in-year allocations to tide them over.
22 February 2023 - 14:22
BUDGET 2023 | R9bn in tax relief through solar power rebate
Homeowners and business intending to invest in rooftop solar panels and other renewable energy sources to escape load-shedding will soon benefit from tax breaks.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced in his budget speech that households could claim up to R15,000 in tax rebates starting from March 1 for installation costs of photovoltaic rooftop solar panels.
22 February 2023 - 14:22
22 February 2023 - 14:19
BUDGET 2023 | Godongwana warns of tax hike if calls for basic income grant persist
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has warned he will have no choice but to increase taxes if he’s forced to introduce a basic income grant.
Godongwana was speaking at a briefing in Cape Town before tabling the 2023/2024 budget in parliament on Wednesday.
“I’m not raising taxes this year but next year is a different ball game. I’ll raise taxes for different reasons; there’s always a warning which we did in February last year, we’re repeating that warning.
22 February 2023 - 14:15
BUDGET 2023 | Cigarettes and alcohol prices hiked
True to tradition, finance minister Enoch Godongwana has hit smokers and drinkers hard in the pocket.
Godongwana has increased sin taxes or excise duties by 4.9% for the 2023/2024 financial year.
22 February 2023 - 14:06
BUDGET 2023 | Government takes up massive chunk of Eskom’s debt
The government has absorbed a massive chunk of Eskom’s R423bn debt, providing the ailing power utility with debt relief of R254bn in the next three years.
This was one of the major announcements made by finance minister Enoch Godongwana during the tabling of the 2023/2024 budget in parliament on Wednesday.
22 February 2023 - 14:06
Budget 2023: an overview
Having collected tax revenue of R1.9 trillion, consolidated expenditure for 2023/24 is R2.2 trillion
22 February 2023 - 12:00
Budget 2023: Equal Education calls for ‘enough funding’ to eradicate pit toilets in schools
Losing young lives to drownings in school pit toilets in rural areas must stop, a civil organisation has pleaded.
Equal Education has appealed to National Treasury, ahead of finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech on Wednesday, to ensure no more lives are lost in state school pit latrines.
