Deputy principal shot in attempted hijacking at Umlazi school

The deputy principal of Sandakahle Primary in Umlazi, south of Durban, was shot and injured during an attempted hijacking at the school on Wednesday.
“It is reported the target was the bakkie of another teacher in front of her. The deputy principal screamed and was shot at,” said the KwaZulu-Natal education department.
When TimesLIVE arrived at the school there was a heavy police presence and shocked teachers sat outside classrooms.
Pupils were sent home early. Their parents demanded security be beefed up.
A parent, who did not want to be named, said he was met with pandemonium on the streets outside the school when a group of terrified pupils were walking home.
He said some pupils were in tears.
“This cannot go on. We cannot be held to ransom by thugs,” he said.
Another parent said the school needed more security guards.
Provincial education MEC Mbali Frazer condemned the incident.
“While as a department we are relieved that our teachers' lives were spared, we condemn this barbaric act in the strongest possible terms,” she said.
“Schools should be safe havens for everyone and conducive centres for teaching and learning, not battle grounds where teachers and pupils have to constantly look over their shoulders.”
