Textbook shortages, overcrowded classrooms, crumbling infrastructure at MJ Mgidi Secondary in Soshanguve

The Gauteng department of education on Tuesday confirmed allegations by parents about overcrowding and a shortage of textbooks at MJ Mgidi Secondary School in Soshanguve.
The department was scheduled to meet disgruntled parents who have been protesting outside the school for the past week, allegedly over the “poor” running of the school.
Protesting parents bemoaned the principal's handling of the school, saying, among other things, he was failing to address crumbling infrastructure.
They demanded his removal, and blamed him for the dire state of the school.
Posts circulating on social media show protests at the school on Sunday and Monday along with images of the crumbling infrastructure.
Speaking to TimesLIVE on Monday, parent Johannes Mpore painted a grim picture of the situation at the school.
“The school is dirty. Children haven't received all their stationery. There's overcrowding in classes and the ceilings and windows are falling apart.
“The principal makes all the decisions on his own and there's been no [recent] development at the school,” he said.
Mpore said a planned meeting at the school on Sunday fell through after the principal allegedly failed to show up. An official from the district was apparently left to deal with angry parents.
The Gauteng education department said it was aware of the situation and had received a memorandum from concerned parents outlining the same issues shared with TimesLIVE.
“A meeting has been scheduled with the department, parents and school governing body (SGB) for Tuesday ,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.
Regarding the parents' demands for the removal of the principal, Mabona said the principal would remain at the school as “no concerned parents can remove a principal”.
“He is an employee of the department and if there is any justification for removal, this will be done by the department following necessary legislation,” he insisted.
Mabona confirmed the issue of overcrowding at the school, saying while three mobile classrooms had been procured to alleviate the issue, they were working around the clock to get more. The same applied when it came to stationery, with more textbooks to be delivered to the school.
Mabona moved to clarify that the protests had not disrupted teaching.
He, however, called on parents to raise issues through relevant channels.
"[The] SGB is the most relevant structure for such and must be fruitfully utilised.”
