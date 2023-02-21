South Africa

Textbook shortages, overcrowded classrooms, crumbling infrastructure at MJ Mgidi Secondary in Soshanguve

21 February 2023 - 15:26
The Gauteng education department will meet parents who are angry about the dire state of the school. Stock photo.
The Gauteng education department will meet parents who are angry about the dire state of the school. Stock photo.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

The Gauteng department of education on Tuesday confirmed allegations by parents about overcrowding and a shortage of textbooks at MJ Mgidi Secondary School in Soshanguve.

The department was scheduled to meet disgruntled parents who have been protesting outside the school for the past week, allegedly over the “poor” running of the school.

Protesting parents bemoaned the principal's handling of the school, saying, among other things, he was failing to address crumbling infrastructure.

They demanded his removal,  and blamed him for the dire state of the school.

Posts circulating on social media show protests at the school on Sunday and Monday along with images of the crumbling infrastructure.

🔥🔥MJ Mgidi secondary school

Posted by Mpho Makhbe on Sunday, February 19, 2023

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Monday, parent Johannes Mpore painted a grim picture of the situation at the school. 

“The school is dirty. Children haven't received all their stationery. There's overcrowding in classes and the ceilings and windows are falling apart.

“The principal makes all the decisions on his own and there's been no [recent] development at the school,” he said.

STATE OF MJ MGIDI SECONDARY SCHOOL-BLOCK X SOSHANGUVE (Friday 03/02/2023)Today we were attacked by a mob in anc regalia...

Posted by Mpho Makhbe on Friday, February 3, 2023

Mpore said a planned meeting at the school on Sunday fell through after the principal allegedly failed to show up. An official from the district was apparently left to deal with angry parents. 

The Gauteng education department said it was aware of the situation and had received a memorandum from concerned parents outlining the same issues shared with TimesLIVE.

“A meeting has been scheduled with the department, parents and school governing body (SGB) for Tuesday ,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona. 

Regarding the parents' demands for the removal of the principal, Mabona said the principal would remain at the school as “no concerned parents can remove a principal”.

“He is an employee of the department and if there is any justification for removal, this will be done by the department following necessary legislation,” he insisted.

Mabona confirmed the issue of overcrowding at the school, saying while three mobile classrooms had been procured to alleviate the issue, they were working around the clock to get more. The same applied when it came to stationery, with more textbooks to be delivered to the school.

Mabona moved to clarify that the protests had not disrupted teaching. 

He, however, called on parents to raise issues through relevant channels.

"[The] SGB is the most relevant structure for such and must be fruitfully utilised.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

More than 1,100 pupils barred from writing exams due to Mpumalanga protest

The department of basic education is set to make a decision regarding grade 12 pupils who have missed exams due to the protests in several parts of ...
News
3 months ago

Suspected illegal miners set fires and cause disruptions in Ermelo schools

Suspected zama zamas disrupted schooling in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, this week,  the education department confirmed.
News
4 months ago

School disruptions in Alex as pupils protest after stabbing of deputy principal

Scores of learners, some with guns, from the Alexandra township embarked on a protest on Thursday following the stabbing of the deputy principal of ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Inside KZN's hitmen-for-hire industry News
  2. Zimbabwean exemption permits: SA expulsions will be 'disaster' News
  3. Ramaphosa's bodyguards at war Politics
  4. Bodyguard ‘had no chance’ to help AKA News
  5. City Power pulls plug on night shift South Africa

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...