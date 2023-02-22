The judicial conduct tribunal hearing into the behaviour of Pretoria high court judge Tintswalo Makhubele continues in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, TimesLIVE reported that Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo said he felt Makhubele rendered herself unsuitable for her post by joining a litigant in the division of the court in which she was supposed to serve. Mlambo was a witness at the hearing.
Makhubele is alleged to have violated the separation of powers principle by being a judge and chair of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).
WATCH LIVE | Day 2 of judge Tintswalo Makhubele hearing
