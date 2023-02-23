South Africa

Mpumalanga man who killed, set granny alight for R36 sentenced to life 11 years later

Mpolokeng Nick Kolokoto also sentenced to six years for arson and five years for housebreaking and theft

23 February 2023 - 13:59

On a chilly Monday morning in May 2012 neighbours saw Mpolokeng Nick Kolokoto throw a pair of takkies wrapped in a plastic bag into a pit toilet outside his home in Phake village in Mpumalanga...

