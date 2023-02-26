South Africa

'Lay criminal charges in 7 days or we will sue you,' says ANC in challenge to De Ruyter

ANC threatens outgoing Eskom boss with section 34 charges

26 February 2023 - 16:27
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
The ANC has instructed former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to back up his claims of corruption within the organisation by laying criminal charges.
Image: Deon Raath

The ANC on Sunday announced it is contemplating legal action against former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter who left his position with immediate effect in what was described as “a mutual agreement” after an explosive television interview.

During the interview with presenter Annika Larsen broadcast on eNCA on Tuesday night, De Ruyter made several allegations of wrongdoing and criminality in the ANC.

The party is now challenging De Ruyter to back his claims by laying criminal charges within the next seven days against those he believes to be behaving unlawfully.

“The ANC is firmly committed, through promoting and supporting policy, legislation, and action, to deal with any acts of corruption — or other forms criminality — and to hold any perpetrators to account. Corruption and criminality are implacable enemies of development and our commitment to build a better life for all,” said party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.

“We reiterate our call to Mr De Ruyter to lay criminal charges, with verifiable details about his serious allegations, to allow law enforcement agencies to investigate, and where appropriate, to prosecute those who have a case to answer,” he said.

Referring to the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities legislation that outlaws the failure to report or action on information relating to corruption or criminality by any person in a position of authority, Bhengu-Motsiri said De Ruyter was now obliged to back up his claims by reporting what he knows to the police.

“Failure by Mr De Ruyter to bring such information forward and report it in line with his obligations will result in the ANC laying section 34 charges against him,” Bhengu-Motsiri said.

The ANC threat comes as the fallout from the television interview and De Ruyter’s swift release from his notice period has caused upset and discomfort across the country with speculation over who De Ruyter was talking about when referring to a minister who said that corruption within Eskom was inevitable and that a high level person was benefiting from it.

Meanwhile South Africans continue to battle load-shedding daily, with no end in sight. The Eskom board on Friday named CFO Calib Cassim as the acting CEO.

TimesLIVE

